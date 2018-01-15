Westchester’s Department of Senior Programs issues three RFPs

The Westchester County Department of Senior Programs and Services has issued three requests for proposals for services that benefit seniors and family caregivers. The Information and Assistance RFP seeks services for those 60 years or older concerning their available public benefits and entitlement, voluntary services and resources.

The agency seeks proposals from qualified agencies to provide Cluster/personal care services to those who are 60 years old and older and live in Westchester County. According to its website, Cluster is a private nonprofit that provides services and programs that assist residents in Yonkers and Westchester and Rockland counties “to build a better future for themselves and their communities.”

The county is also requesting proposals from qualified agencies to provide family caregiver support services to grandparents and relative caregivers who are 55 years of age or older that care for children under 18 years old.

Funding will come from grants through the federal Older Americans Act, which supports a range of home and community-based services.

The proposals must be in by 3 p.m. on Jan. 31 to the Department of Senior Programs and Services in Mount Vernon. For more information, visit westchestergov.com/rfp.