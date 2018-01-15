Two locally based companies were included on Black Enterprise magazine’s annual listing of the 50 Best Companies for Diversity.

Purchase-based PepsiCo Inc. was the sole Westchester company among the list’s New York corporations being hailed for diversity in hiring and management and in developing supplier pools during 2017. The other companies representing New York – American Express, Consolidated Edison, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, TIAA-CREF and Verizon Communications – are all headquartered in New York City. Norwalk’s Xerox Corp. was one of two Connecticut companies on the Black Enterprise list, joining Bloomfield-based Cigna Corp.

“The strength of our nation is in its diversity,” said Black Enterprise’s President and CEO Earl “Butch” Graves Jr. “In order for America to fully realize its potential, African Americans and other minorities must be an integral part of that equation – period.”