Stamford’s Day Pitney taps Thomas Goldberg as managing partner

Stamford law firm Day Pitney LLP announced that partner Thomas D. Goldberg has been named its new managing partner, effective April 2.

In addition to his leadership role, Goldberg will continue to represent clients in complex commercial litigation, including disputes involving shareholders and securities, contracts and bankruptcy, as well as defending accountants’ liability and legal malpractice claims.

Goldberg is a former chair of the board of Connecticut Legal Services, the largest provider of pro bono legal services to low-income people in the state, and continues to serve on the organization’s Advisory Council.

Day Pitney’s current managing partner, Stanley A. Twardy Jr., will remain involved in the firm’s strategic planning and initiatives in addition to continuing his practice.

The firm has also elected partner Gregory A. Hayes to serve on its executive committee along with Goldberg and current executive committee member Mary B. Rogers. Partner B. Dane Dudley will succeed Hayes as chair of the firm’s Individual Clients Department.