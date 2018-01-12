Sikorsky awarded $194M Saudi Arabian helicopter contract

Sikorsky has been awarded a contract worth $194 million for 17 unique UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters for the Saudi Arabian military.

Saudi Arabia will receive eight UH-60Ms for the Saudi Arabian National Guard and nine for the Royal Saudi Land Forces Airborne Special Security Forces. The terms of the deal were announced Thursday by the Department of Defense.

Work on the aircraft will take place at Sikorsky’s location in Stratford, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2022. The UH-60M is designed to support combat-level assault and search and rescue missions, along with firefighting, medical evacuation and dignitary transportation needs.