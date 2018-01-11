Neva selected Cooper Fellow

Attorney Andrew Nevas, who is with the Westport office of the firm Verrill Dana, has been selected to become a James W. Cooper Fellow of the Connecticut Bar Foundation. The nonprofit organization works to ensure equal access to legal services for all, regardless of power or resources.

Selection of fellows is based on legal ability and devotion to the welfare of the community, as well as to the advancement of the legal profession.

Nevas has been a lawyer for 30 years. His current practice includes civil and matrimonial litigation, representing both individual and corporate clients in state and federal courts, as well as in arbitration proceedings.

Verrill Dana has offices in Portland and Augusta, Maine, Boston, Providence, White Plains, and Washington, D.C., in addition to Westport.