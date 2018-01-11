The Giggling Pig founder wins award

The founder of The Giggling Pig, which offers art classes, workshops, camps, parties, events and other creative art-related services from locations in Bethel and Shelton, has received a 2017 Stevie Award. Hannah Perry was the winner of a Gold Stevie Award in the category Female Entrepreneur of the Year – Consumer Services – 10 or Less Employees.

The 2017 competition received more than 1,500 entries from 25 nations and territories in more than 90 categories. The Stevie Awards were created by businessman Michael P. Gallagher.

Perry was recognized for her enterprise that has two studios where children, adults and those with special needs express themselves through art; a “Giggles on the Go” van that visits schools and other locations; a mail-order business that ships art lessons in a box; after-school enrichment programming across 16 Fairfield County schools and one in Brewster, New York; and, group painting classes. She was also acknowledged for rebuilding her business after a fire destroyed one of her studios in the summer of 2017.