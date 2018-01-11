Nusbaum opens law practice

Attorney Edward Nusbaum announced the opening of his new law firm, the Law Offices of Edward Nusbaum PC at his present location, 212 Post Road West in Westport.

Nusbaum, who has been practicing family law in Westport for more than 35 years, along with attorney Harold Haldeman and their support staff, concentrate on divorce, child custody and parenting, alimony, child support, property division, post-divorce issues and jurisdictional issues.

“A good attorney is more than his success as an attorney alone. Giving back to the community is just as important as one’s success in the courtroom,” said Nusbaum, who has engaged in community activities for three decades.

He has coached more than 40 youth sports teams, served as president of CancerCare of Connecticut and obtained athletic equipment for Paul Newman’s Hole in the Wall Gang Camp.