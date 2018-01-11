Milligan named partner

Attorney Seth Milligan is now a partner at Holland & Knight in Stamford. He was previously an associate.

Milligan is a member of the firm’s business section where he represents private equity funds, their portfolio companies and other private and public companies in middle market mergers and acquisitions and leveraged buyout transactions. He also advises clients in a wide range of other matters.

Milligan received his law degree from Quinnipiac University School of Law, an MBA degree from Quinnipiac’s School of Business and a bachelor’s degree from Quinnipiac University.

Holland & Knight has more than 1,250 lawyers and other professionals in 27 offices around the world.