No monkeying around

Some shops in Shelton, Ansonia and Seymour are opening their doors to collect stuffed monkeys for children in need of smiles and a new friend to warm their hearts. The effort is built around Valentine’s Day.

During the past 11 years, more than 10,832 stuffed monkeys have been collected and distributed to children.

Donations may be dropped off or mailed to J-Cuts at 505 Howe Ave. through Feb. 10. Barb’s Corner Consignment at 25 W. Main St., Ansonia, is collecting again this year. Also collecting is Country Cottage Gift Shop, 710 Derby Ave., in Seymour.

This annual community event benefits not only children who are abused, neglected, impoverished, adopted, ill, and victims of other dire circumstances, but also those who may feel a little left out when a younger sibling is born.

Jennifer Sneider, the owner of J-Cuts, said, “Every year more and more people join in. Now that this collection is well established, monkeys find their way to J-Cuts throughout the year.”

Organizations reaching out to children with the stuffed monkeys last year included the Lower Naugatuck Valley (Shelton) Boys & Girls Club, Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital in New Haven, TEAM Inc. in Derby and Ansonia; and BHcare’s Center for Domestic Violence Services in Ansonia.