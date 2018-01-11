Foundation accepting grant applications

First County Bank Foundation in Stamford said that 2018 grant applications for nonprofit organizations in lower Fairfield County are now being accepted through March 31, online only.

To be eligible for consideration, organizations must have nonprofit tax-exempt status under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code and serve the communities of Stamford, Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, New Canaan, Norwalk or Westport.

Since the First County Bank Foundation was formed in 2001, it has awarded individual grants of about $8.2 million.

“Each year we look forward to receiving and evaluating grant application submissions and seeing the breadth and depth of programs that our local nonprofits provide to the community,” said Reyno A. Giallongo Jr., president of the foundation.

Visit firstcountybank.com/standard-grant for more information and to submit a grant application.