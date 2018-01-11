Webster promotes Smith

Waterbury-based Webster Financial Corp. announced that Frederick M. Smith has been named corporate controller of Webster Bank and Webster Financial Corp.

Smith has more than 25 years of financial services industry experience. He joined Webster in 2005 as a vice president. Prior to joining Webster, he held positions of financial analysis and reporting at The Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection & Insurance Co. and Aetna Inc. in Hartford.

As corporate controller, Smith will serve as a senior leader within Webster’s accounting department.

Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer, said, “Webster is committed to the highest standards of transparency and accuracy in its accounting and Fred, as well as the entire accounting team, has an impressive track record in these areas as well.”