The Kennedy Center receives $5K

Before he retired as president and CEO of The Kennedy Center in Trumbull, Martin D. Schwartz accepted a donation of $5,000 from Mark Lauretti, the mayor of Shelton, representing proceeds of the Mayor’s Annual Charity Golf Tournament.

“We want to personally thank Mayor Lauretti and the supporters of his golf tournament for their generous donation to The Kennedy Center,” Schwartz said. “This substantial contribution has been earmarked for general operating expenses, which will benefit the 2,000 people with disabilities we serve throughout the region.”

Lauretti said, “I have been involved with The Kennedy Center for several decades. This major rehabilitation agency provides people with disabilities many employment and community resources throughout the region, including in Shelton.”