Harrison joins Martin LLP

Caitlin Dey Harrison has joined the corporate practice group of Martin LLP in Stamford. Her practice is focused on representing private companies, private equity firms and other investors in connection with mergers and acquisitions and various corporate transactions as well as representing lenders and borrowers in domestic and international financing transactions.

Prior to joining Martin, Harrison worked at Marino Partners, where she concentrated on general corporate law, including mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, private placements and hedge fund formation.

She is a graduate of Fordham University School of Law where she served as an associate editor of the Fordham Intellectual Property, Media and Entertainment Law Journal and received the Archibald R. Murray Public Service Award, cum laude, for her pro bono and community service efforts.