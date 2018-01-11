Attorneys start firm

Family law attorneys Thomas Parrino and Laura Shattuck have formed a law firm, Parrino|Shattuck PC, focusing on matrimonial conflicts and a range of family law matters, including divorce, alimony, client support, property division, child custody and relocation cases. Their office is at 285 Riverside Ave. in Westport. Randi Nelson, an associate attorney, and a team of paralegals and legal assistants have joined the firm.

“Laura, Randi and I take a special pride in the quality of our representation,” Parrino said. “Our team is fully invested in representing clients and attempting to meet their needs during times that are often the most difficult in our clients’ lives.”