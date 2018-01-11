Publicizing clinics

How do you let people know that there’s a wealth of free or low-cost health care available that they may not know about? If you’re the University of Bridgeport, which operates clinics serving an estimated 20,000 people a year with health care valued about $1.5 million, you draw on the resources that exist on your campus.

“Many people are still surprised to learn that UB Clinics provide services from dental care to chiropractic adjustments and more,” said David M. Brady, vice president of health sciences. “We felt we needed to let them know.”

Now they will, thanks to professor Susan Katz. Her Publicity Methods class put the finishing touches on a new multimedia marketing campaign specially created for the clinics. Mass Communication Adjunct Professor Peter van Geldern served as adviser for video production.

Featuring radio spots, videos, brochures, billboards, ads, a web app and social media strategy, the campaign spotlights the acupuncture, chiropractic, naturopathic medicine and dental hygiene services that are offered by UB Clinics.

“We really look forward to being able to use this material to extend our reach into the greater Bridgeport community,” said Brady. “It really helps us up our game to get the message out about the clinics in a more effective, modern, slick way.”

Katz was equally pleased to be promoting a university resource. For years, she tasked her classes with creating marketing campaigns for off-campus entities, including the Klein Memorial Auditorium and the

Bridgeport Regional Business Council.