Judd joins presidents’ alliance

Sarah Lawrence College has announced that its president, Cristle Collins Judd, has joined the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration. This collective effort by college and university presidents from around the country will support adoption of best practices on campuses and work to communicate the need for federal and state policies that create a welcoming environment for immigrant, undocumented and international students.

As of Dec. 28, the organization had 189 members. Use of the word presidents’ in the group’s name refers to the fact that its members are leaders of institutions of higher learning; it does not signify a tie-in with the White House.

The alliance was created by a founding group of college and university presidents who met in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 14.

The organization wants to increase public understanding of how immigration policies and practices impact students, campuses and communities.