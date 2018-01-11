Hyams now in Tarrytown and Bronxville

Dr. Elias Hyams is now with ColumbiaDoctors Urology in Tarrytown and Bronxville. He is an assistant professor of urology at Columbia University Medical Center.

Hyams’ clinical focus is in risk-based screening for prostate cancer, diagnosis techniques such as image-guided biopsy and minimally invasive surgery for prostate cancer. He has contributed to the development of aids to improve screening and treatment decisions.

Hyams received his medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and completed a urology residency at New York University-Langone Medical Center in New York City. He pursued a fellowship in minimally invasive urological surgery at the Brady Institute of Urology at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, then worked at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, for five years before joining the faculty at Columbia.