New board chair, new members at United Hebrew

Attorney James Staudt has been named chairman of United Hebrew of New Rochelle’s board of directors. Rita Mabli, president and CEO of United Hebrew, made the announcement. She also announced that Liz Healy of IBM and Bruce Gordon of Westchester Eye Associates, were appointed as new members of the board.

Staudt is a partner at the law firm McCullough, Goldberger and Staudt. He notes that health care reform, advances in medicine and technology and an aging population with complex and chronic conditions are causing a growing demand for the services that United Hebrew provides.

“We’re in a hugely dynamic moment for eldercare,” Staudt said.

Gordon, founder of Westchester Eye Associates and a board-certified ophthalmologist, has been active in the Westchester medical community since 1973. Healy began her career at Deloitte Consulting. At IBM, she works within a new unit, Industry Platforms.