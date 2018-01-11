Klar joins White Plains Hospital Physician Associates

Dermatologist Tobi Klar has joined White Plains Hospital’s Physician Associates and will be the first physician in its new office at 2345 Boston Post Road in Larchmont. Klar has been in private practice in Westchester since 1987.

She is board-certified and performs various types of skin surgery. Her clinical and research areas of interest include psoriasis, acne, skin cancer and varicose veins among others.

White Plains Hospital Physician Associates was developed with the intent of aligning practicing physicians with hospital services. The hospital itself is a member of the Montefiore Health System.