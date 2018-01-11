$1.2M raised for Iona Prep

More than $1.2 million was raised for Iona Preparatory School as the result of its President’s Dinner Centennial Gala that was held at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. The event honored two former board members who also are husband and wife, Alfred F. Kelly Jr. and Margaret Parlatore Kelly.

More than 630 alumni, benefactors, faculty and parents attended the event. Cardinal Timothy Dolan delivered the invocation at the event.

The event brought funds raised by Iona Prep in its Centennial Campaign for Excellence above the $10 million mark. Funds will help in the renovation and enhancement of the Brother J. Kevin Devlin Lower School Library and Technology Center and expansion of the Paul Verni Fine Arts Center to include a 435-seat theater and six additional classrooms.

Alfred Kelly Jr. is an Iona Prep graduate. Both he and his wife served on Iona Prep’s board of directors. Their two sons attended the school.