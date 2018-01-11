Yale, UnitedHealthcare expand Medicare Advantage network

Yale New Haven Health System, which includes Bridgeport and Greenwich hospitals, and UnitedHealthcare have expanded their network relationship, giving Connecticut residents enrolled in the insurer’s Medicare Advantage plans access to Yale New Haven’s facilities and care providers.

The expanded relationship provides more than 53,000 UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plan participants with access to Yale New Haven Health care teams. The organizations say the move will not only improve access to quality care but also enhance clinical outcomes and lower costs of care.

Some 25,000 people already enrolled in UnitedHealthcare employer-sponsored and individual plans participants also have access to Yale New Haven Health facilities and care providers.

In Connecticut, UnitedHealthcare serves more than 535,000 people enrolled in Medicare, employer-sponsored and individual health plans with a network of 86 hospitals and more than 22,500 physicians and other care providers statewide.