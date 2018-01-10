Home Latest News Georgio Home sells Rye multifamily buildings for $10.35M

Georgio Home sells Rye multifamily buildings for $10.35M

By
John Golden
-
Georgio Home, a builder and interior designer of custom homes in Rye, has sold five multifamily properties in Rye for $10.35 million to an unnamed group of local investors, Houlihan Lawrence Commercial Group announced.

237 Purchase St.

The real estate firm said it was the largest commercial deal in the city in 2017.

Totaling 13 rental units and within walking distance of the Rye Metro-North train station, the properties include 240-242 Purchase St., 237 Purchase St., 132-134 Wappanocca Ave., 193-195 Purchase St. and 199 Purchase St./2 Natoma St.

Michael Rackenberg of Houlihan Lawrence Commercial Group represented the seller in the transaction.

Headquartered on Theodore Fremd Avenue, Georgio Home was founded in 2000 by Robert Georgio.

