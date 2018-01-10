Greenwich’s Fitness Holdings acquires indie Mass. fitness chain

Fitness Holdings LLC, the Greenwich-based franchisee of Crunch Fitness, has acquired Boost Fitness, the largest independent fitness chain in Central Massachusetts, for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition increases the number of Crunch locations in Massachusetts five-fold, growing the club base from two clubs to 10 in the Boston area. It also nearly doubles the number of Fitness Holdings clubs to a total of 18, with 80,000 members across Massachusetts and the tristate area.

Boost Fitness Founder Mark Federico will join Fitness Holdings as a partner.

According to Fitness Holdings, LLC partner Steve Viscardi, “The Boost acquisition represents a unique opportunity to provide our existing and new members with the high quality, affordable fitness experience Crunch is known for. We look forward to working with Mark, and his 15 plus years of experience, as we move into new markets and further accelerate our growth.”

Fitness Holdings LLC is a joint venture with RLB Holdings that was created in 2012 in order to launch a network of Crunch gyms across the northeast. Fitness Holdings led all Connecticut companies on 2017’s “Inc. 5000” list of the fastest-growing companies.