Riko’s Pizza opens Norwalk eatery

Riko’s Pizza has opened its third Fairfield County location at 247 Connecticut Ave. in Norwalk.

The business, which marks its fifth anniversary this year, operates two eateries in Stamford. To launch its new location, Riko’s Pizza announced it was teaming with the Norwalk public schools system for a “Riko’s Teacher of the Month Program,” in which customers can nominate teachers for commendation and a free pizza delivery for their classrooms.

“We’re passionate supporters of our community and we feel it starts with our youth,” said co-owner Rico Imbrogno. “Some of our best customers are teachers and students. …We believe in promoting teamwork and paying it forward and hope we can have a positive influence on these kids.”

Riko’s Pizza is in the space formerly occupied by Victoria’s Italian Deli.