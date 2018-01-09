TierPoint expands its data center space in Hawthorne

TierPoint LLC, an IT data center services company headquartered in St. Louis, today announced it has completed a $13 million expansion at its facility at 11 Skyline Drive in Hawthorne.

The project added 13,500 square feet of raised floor space in the first phase of a planned multiphase expansion that TierPoint officials last year said will add more than 38,000 square feet of data center space to its Westchester campus. The Hawthorne operation, which occupies two buildings in Mack-Cali Realty’s Mid-Westchester Executive Park, now includes more than 65,000 square feet of raised-floor data center space and more than 70,000 square feet of office space that can be customized for business continuity operations following a disaster and private suites.

“Our location, combined with the fact that we offer connectivity with ultra-low latency – a half-millisecond to Manhattan’s financial district – continues to fuel our growth and expansion,” TierPoint Regional Vice President John Vernazza said in the announcement.

TierPoint officials have said this is the third major expansion project since Xand Corp., another data center and manager services provider, in 2001 opened the Hawthorne facility, which provides cloud, colocation and managed services. TierPoint acquired Xand in 2014.