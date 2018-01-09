Center for Wound Care opens at Saint Joseph’s in Yonkers

The Center for Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine, an outpatient facility that offers treatment for patients with nonhealing wounds, has opened at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Yonkers.

“Between 5 and 7 million Americans experience at least one form of a nonhealing wound annually, and the incidence of these wounds is increasing by approximately 10 percent each year,” said the center’s co-medical director Dr. James Jen. “Many of these individuals suffer from wounds that refuse to heal despite conventional treatment. These wounds seldom involve a simple answer.”

At the facility, patients are examined by a staff that includes physicians, nurses and technicians with advanced training in wound care. The team is also trained in hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which promotes healing by increasing the level of oxygen in the tissue and improving the healing efficiency of the white blood cells.

Patients are also evaluated for all possible physical conditions, such as diabetes, that could interfere with proper healing.

“The addition of a wound healing facility to Saint Joseph’s Medical Center benefits numerous patients in the community suffering with complications from diabetes or other types of non-healing wounds,” said co-medical director Dr. James DeMeo. “Our goal is to return patients to their daily lives as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

The Center for Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine at Saint Joseph’s Medical Center at 127 S. Broadway in Yonkers is open Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, call (914) 378-7900 or visit saintjosephs.org.