RPM Raceway, an operator of all-electric indoor go-kart racing based in Syracuse, New York, announced it will open its first Connecticut facility at 400 West Ave. in Stamford during the first half of the year.

Owned and operated by husband and wife team Eyal Farage and Karen Davis-Farage, the new two-level, 90,000-square-foot facility with two quarter-mile racing tracks will be RPM Raceway’s sixth location.

In addition to competitive racing, the site will feature dining and sports bar operations along with alternative experiential entertainment activities including a 14-lane bowling facility, racing simulators, a multiplayer virtual reality experience and an arcade. The facility will hire more than 100 people, according to the company.