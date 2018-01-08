At Crystal Run Healthcare based in Middletown, they’re beginning the new year by looking back at what the employees accomplished during the holiday season in the old year: providing gifts for 550 children in need.

Mary DeFreitas, the company’s chief human resources officer, said once again she was “blown away by our employees and their generous donations to our holiday toy drive.”

For the 15th consecutive year, the staff at Crystal Run bought toys and other gifts to be donated to children and families in need throughout Orange, Sullivan and Rockland counties. Gifts included items such as books, clothing, dolls, games, puzzles and scooters. Crystal Run worked with the United Way, Salvation Army and the Boys and Girls Club.