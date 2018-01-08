Pace students try out the world stage

Twenty-six students from Pace University campuses in Pleasantville, White Plains and New York City, were among the more than 900 college students from around the world who went to Washington, D.C. toward the end of the year to participate in the 2017 National Model United Nations Conference.

The conference featured various meetings and discussions, plus simulation of a crisis in the Security Council and briefings by speakers from the Washington diplomatic community.

The Pace students took on the roles of diplomats from Kenya, Namibia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. They received a Distinguished Delegation and Honorable Mention Delegation Awards, as well as six Outstanding Position Paper Awards as a result of their participation.

“At Model United Nations, you broaden your horizons,” wrote U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a letter to the conference. “By learning and networking, you can be part of the efforts of the United Nations to establish peace, secure human rights and enable all people to live in dignity.”

“I didn’t really realize the significance of the U.N. until I was at the conference. It helped me see that this is one of the few bodies that has the forum and ability to enact change across hundreds of countries,” said student Noelle Howard, who played the role of Kenya’s representative in the International Atomic Energy Agency.