Pentagon Papers picture preview

Steven Spielberg was at the Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville in December for an invitation-only screening of his new movie “The Post.” A substantial portion of the film was shot in Westchester, including locations in White Plains and on the Purchase College campus.

After the screening, Spielberg participated in a question and answer session with Janet Maslin, president of the Jacob Burns’ board. Spielberg is a board member.

The film has opened in a few cities in order to qualify for awards consideration. It goes into wide release Jan. 12.

The film has received several Golden Globe nominations, including best actor for Tom Hanks, best actress for Meryl Streep and best director for Spielberg. It details the role played by The Washington Post in covering Daniel Ellsberg’s release of government documents that came to be known as The Pentagon Papers. They unveiled the truth about America’s involvement in the Vietnam War.