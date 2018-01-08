Christmas decorations with a lasting effect

For many people, Christmas decorations become just a distant memory after the season. In Goshen, however, the seasonal decorations have a lasting effect as a result of funds they raise for Catholic Charities during the Goshen Christmas House Tour. The organization reports that during the 2017 holiday season, its tour of homes decked out for Christmas raised $25,000 to help support its mission of providing help and creating hope for those most in need.

About 500 people toured nine Goshen homes and two historic locations to see the Christmas decorations.

Susan Murray Tetz, tour committee chairperson and Catholic Charities board member said, “Spectacularly decorating the family home for Christmas and welcoming 500 guests in to take a peek is a significant ask of our homeowners.”

The Rev. George Hafemann, pastor at St. John’s Church in Goshen and a Catholic Charities board member, offered a blessing at each home prior to the start of the tour.