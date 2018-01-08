Latimer to speak at Westchester County Association breakfast

Westchester County Executive George Latimer will address a crowd of business professionals Wednesday morning at the Westchester County Association’s annual breakfast.

The event will mark Latimer’s first speech to the county’s business crowd since he was sworn in New Year’s Day. The breakfast event starts at 8 a.m. at the Westchester Marriott in Tarrytown.

Latimer will discuss initiatives of his new administration and the region’s economic opportunities and challenges, according to an announcement from the WCA. The business group said it asked Latimer to address economic development initiatives, including public-private partnerships, how to address the opioid crisis and ways to utilize new technology to streamline government services.

The WCA is expecting about 400 people to attend. Tickets are $85 for WCA members and $95 otherwise.