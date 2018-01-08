Wartburg’s president receives award

David J. Gentner, president and CEO of Wartburg, the senior residential and health care provider in Mount Vernon, has received the 2017 Humanitarian Award from The Grace-Ujamaa Development Corporations in Mount Vernon during its Village of Grace Awards Dinner.

He was honored for his vision and efforts in providing quality care. The Grace-Ujamaa Community Development Corporations provide support to those in need in the tristate area, with a focus on Westchester County.

Gentner said, “The Grace-Ujamaa Community Development Corporations have made such an impact, particularly in the area of affordable housing. On behalf of Wartburg, my friends and my family, I want to thank the awards dinner committee for what was a very special night.”