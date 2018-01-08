Home Good Things Happening Westchester Wartburg’s president receives award

Wartburg's president receives award

Editorial Staff
From left: David J. Gentner, the Rev. Dr. W. Franklyn Richardson and Deacon Timothy Marshall.

David J. Gentner, president and CEO of Wartburg, the senior residential and health care provider in Mount Vernon, has received the 2017 Humanitarian Award from The Grace-Ujamaa Development Corporations in Mount Vernon during its Village of Grace Awards Dinner.

He was honored for his vision and efforts in providing quality care. The Grace-Ujamaa Community Development Corporations provide support to those in need in the tristate area, with a focus on Westchester County.  

Gentner said, “The Grace-Ujamaa Community Development Corporations have made such an impact, particularly in the area of affordable housing. On behalf of Wartburg, my friends and my family, I want to thank the awards dinner committee for what was a very special night.”

