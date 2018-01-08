Home Good Things Happening Fairfield Chamber welcomes business

Chamber welcomes business

By
Editorial Staff
-
SHARE
From left: Fairfield Chamber of Commerce President Beverly A. Balaz, Melissa Robinson, Pia Lauren, Fairfield First Selectman Mike Tetreau and Mark Barnhart, director of community and economic development for the town of Fairfield.

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new member by taking part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony recently. Pia Lauren Natural Skincare held the event at its 173 Post Road location.

Lauren has drawn on nearly three decades of skincare experience to create a line of skin and body care products. The company offers services for both women and men. 

Melissa Robinson, a naturopathic physician, has joined the business that is expanding its list of services.

Meantime, the Fairfield Chamber is having a January Business After Hours gathering on Jan. 11 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Italian Kitchen, 1700 Post Road in Fairfield. More information at 203-255-1011.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here