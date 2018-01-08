Chamber welcomes business

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new member by taking part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony recently. Pia Lauren Natural Skincare held the event at its 173 Post Road location.

Lauren has drawn on nearly three decades of skincare experience to create a line of skin and body care products. The company offers services for both women and men.

Melissa Robinson, a naturopathic physician, has joined the business that is expanding its list of services.

Meantime, the Fairfield Chamber is having a January Business After Hours gathering on Jan. 11 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Italian Kitchen, 1700 Post Road in Fairfield. More information at 203-255-1011.