Ganeshram named executive director

Westport resident Ramin Ganeshram has been named executive director of the Westport Historical Society. She assumes the role that had been filled by Susan Gold.

“Becoming executive director of the Westport Historical Society is essentially a dream come true, one in which I can marry my business management experience with my love of history, research and writing skills,” Ganeshram said.

Previously she worked as a cultural strategist for a major market research firm as well an editor in publishing companies such as Ziff Davis Media and CMP Media.