Foundation receives $1.4M bequest

The Valley Community Foundation in Derby has been named a beneficiary of the estate of Raymond P. Mackowski and received a bequest totaling more than $1.4 million in unrestricted funds.

Alan Tyma, foundation board chair, said the money will be invested “to generate enough income to respond to the community’s current charitable needs and to provide for the long-term development and well-being of the foundation’s endowment.”

Raymond Mackowski died in March 2016. His hometown was Ansonia. He named the foundation as a beneficiary to his estate in memory of his parents, John and Amelia Mackowski.

“He was a private man, but he enjoyed life to the fullest,” said nephew, Richard Mackowski. “He was ready to help anyone in the community. He gave much of his time and talent to helping others.”

Raymond Mackowski was a volunteer at Yale-New Haven Hospital for more than 30 years, was a member of the American Legion and the Knights of Columbus, a lifelong communicant of St. Joseph Church in Ansonia, and was a devoted history buff.