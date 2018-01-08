Artists with disabilities featured

About 250 were on hand to celebrate the new calendar for 2018 published by The Kennedy Center in Trumbull. It is titled “A Unique Perspective” and highlights the diverse talent of artists with disabilities. Publication of the calendar has been a tradition for three decades.

The party was hosted by Gallery@999 on the second floor of the Margaret E. Morton Government Center, 999 Broad St. in Bridgeport.

“The calendar reception is such a wonderful event,” said Bridgeport Mayor Joseph Ganim, praising the way the artwork on display brightens the walls of the government center building. Gallery@999 is presenting more than 50 paintings by Kennedy Center artists in an exhibition open to the public until the end of January.

United Bank initially supported the project from its inception and now People’s United Community Foundation continues the tradition. Each year there’s a press run of 25,000 calendars.

“We are delighted to continue to support the much-anticipated Kennedy Center Calendar, as it uniquely demonstrates the remarkable abilities of the talented Kennedy Center artists,” said Armando Goncalves, southern Connecticut market president, People’s United Bank.