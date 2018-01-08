Moving up at Hoffman

Hoffmann Architects in Hamden has announced that three staff members have been promoted within the architecture and engineering firm’s corporate structure.

Lawrence E. Keenan, director of engineering, has been promoted to senior vice president. Both a licensed structural engineer and a registered architect, Keenan has more than 25 years of experience in structural engineering analysis and rehabilitation design and 20 years with Hoffmann. He holds two U.S. Patents for precast concrete structural connections.

Maureen J. Dobbins, the firm’s director of business development, has been named vice president. She will celebrate her 10th anniversary with Hoffmann Architects in 2018. She also is the new president of the Building Owners and Managers Association of Southern Connecticut.

Rachel A. Mesite, senior finance coordinator, has been appointed corporate secretary.