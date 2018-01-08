Helping families stay warm

Operation Fuel, which partners with government and community organizations at more than 100 sites throughout Connecticut to provide energy assistance to those in need, has received a $5,000 donation with another $10,000 or more likely to come as a result of a partnership among GoodWorks Insurance, the Arbella Insurance Foundation, and the Connecticut Energy Marketers Association.

Operation Fuel provides one-time grants of $500 to help families pay energy bills. It also assists in applying for other programs to ensure families can stay warm and keep the lights on.

GoodWorks Insurance donated $2,500 and is adding a $2,500 matching grant from Arbella. GoodWorks also will match up to $5,000 in donations from the association’s members.

“Operation Fuel does wonderful work throughout Connecticut, where one in five residents has a hard time paying for energy,” said GoodWorks Insurance President Paul Brian.

“Without the support of the community, we could not do what we do,” said Brenda Watson, acting director of Operation Fuel.