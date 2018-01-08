Crandall to receive excellence award

Fairfield University’s Bryan Ripley Crandall, director of the Connecticut Writing Project Fairfield and assistant professor in the Graduate School of Education and Allied Professions has been named a recipient of the 2018 Divergent Award for Excellence by the Initiative for 21st Century Literacies Research. Crandall will be honored at Oklahoma State University in February.

The Divergent Award for Excellence is given to innovative researchers and recognizes the lasting contributions of educators and scholars who have dedicated their careers to the theoretical and practical study of 21st century literacies.

Margaret Hiller, executive director of Bridgeport Public Education Fund, said, “Dr. Crandall has done so much to form robust partnerships with Bridgeport Public Schools. He continues to give students the opportunity to experience learning on a college campus at Fairfield, and because of his dedication to urban education, has formed invaluable partnerships that did not exist before all of his efforts.”