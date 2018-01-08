Henkel donates $1M in products

Henkel, the German consumer products company that has its North American Consumer Goods Headquarters in Stamford, reports that during the 2017 holiday season, it participated in an effort by “The Today Show” that aided a variety of charities throughout the U.S.

Henkel donated more than $1 million of its laundry and beauty care products to charities chosen by “Today.” This was Henkel’s sixth year of participation bringing its total donation of products to more than $3 million.

Ed Vlacich, regional head of Henkel Beauty Care in Stamford, said, “We’re hopeful that these donations of household essentials will make life a little easier while helping people look and feel their best, this season and beyond.” In addition, Henkel included 5,000 stuffed toy bears to “make the world a softer place.”