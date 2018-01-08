Teenagers stage clothing drive

The Greenwich Junior United Way launched a Hoodie Drive at Brunswick School, Greenwich Academy, Eastern Middle School and Christ Church Nursery School to collect warm clothing for its Neighbor to Neighbor program. In addition, the teens at Brunswick School organized a fundraiser to help support the Annual Campaign at Greenwich United Way.

“This unique volunteer group is comprised of teens from many of the public and private schools in Greenwich. These students are brought together by the common interest in making a difference in their community,” said Joanne Delone, program coordinator.

Teens are working with Miss Connecticut USA 2017, Olga Litvinenko, to raise awareness of their efforts.