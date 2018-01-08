Eighth-grader cheers up hospitalized children

Paige Pray, a Greenwich eighth-grader who was determined to make a difference, touched the lives of children being treated at Greenwich Hospital over the holidays.

The 13-year-old was challenged by the youth group leader at Trinity Church in Greenwich to give back to her community during the holidays.

The Stanwich School student decided to collect toys for children at Greenwich Hospital. “I thought about children at Christmas who are sick in the hospital and how happy they would be to get a toy to cheer them,” she said.

With permission from Don Palmer, director of programs at the Boys and Girls Club of Greenwich, Pray set up a donation box to collect toys. She also set up a donation box at the Stanwich School for wrapping paper. Her best friend Sophia Human of Western Middle School assisted as did Pray’s mother.

Pray brought a carload of gifts to Greenwich Hospital with her mom and Ryan Accurso, teen coordinator of the Boys and Girls Club. Norman Roth, president and chief operating officer for Greenwich Hospital was on hand to thank them.