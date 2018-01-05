The Business Council of Westchester elects five board members

The Business Council of Westchester elected five new members to its board of directors for the new year.

The new members are Kristin Bernert, senior vice president of operations for the New York Knicks; David Campbell, vice president of LeChase Construction Services; Erin Loosen, associate director of government affairs and public policy at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals; Joseph Ricca, superintendent of White Plains City School District; and Lynn Richmond, executive vice president of Montefiore Medicine.

Marsha Gordon, president and CEO of the Business Council of Westchester, said the organization is honored to have these business leaders join the organization’s board of directors.

“They bring many years of experience in the fields of healthcare, biotech, sports marketing, education and real estate,” she said. “We are fortunate to have these proven leaders join our board as we move forward with major initiatives in 2018.”

Each new member will serve a three-year term on the business membership organization’s board of directors.