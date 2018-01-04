Home Fairfield Norwalk’s Winchester Interconnect Corp. acquires cable manufacturer

Norwalk’s Winchester Interconnect Corp. has acquired custom-cable manufacturer C&M Corp. from The Watermill Group for an undisclosed amount.

Two of Winchester Interconnect’s products.

Headquartered in Dayville, Connecticut, C&M focuses on the industrial, medical and military markets. The acquisition of C&M complements Winchester’s product line by adding cable manufacturing capabilities, according to Winchester CEO Kevin Perhamus.

“This acquisition marks the largest in Winchester’s history and provides us with access to the attractive industrial automation market,” Perhamus said. “The complementary nature of that market and C&M’s cable manufacturing product line will allow us to vertically integrate the company and its products.”

Since 2007, Winchester has acquired 11 manufacturing companies.

