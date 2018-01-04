Greenwich’s Black Diamond acquires Alabama’s Valley Joist

Greenwich asset management firm Black Diamond Capital Management LLC has acquired joist and deck manufacturer Valley Joist from EBSCO Industries Inc. for an undisclosed amount.

Based in Fort Payne, Alabama, Valley Joist’s facilities span almost 30 acres and 250,000 square feet; it employs close to 200 people.

Black Diamond founder and Managing Principal Stephen H. Deckoff noted that his firm owns and operates Bayou Steel Group, among other steel-related businesses.

“The acquisition of Valley Joist is in line with our strategy to acquire complementary downstream businesses that can benefit from being affiliated with our portfolio of steel production businesses,” he said.