Fairfield’s Commerce Drive will soon be home to another restaurant: Barbacoa Smoke House, a Mexican-focused BBQ establishment, is aiming to open next month.

The restaurant at 665 Commerce Drive will occupy a 4,159-square-foot space in Trademark Fairfield, a five-story mixed-use complex built on the former site of an Edge Fitness center. The restaurant is the first commercial tenant at the complex, which has 14,000 square feet of street-level retail space.

Barbacoa Smoke House will be the second Mexican-focused restaurant on Commerce Drive; Rio Bravo is down the street at 770 Commerce Drive. Earlier this week, restaurateur Chun Yiu Kwok announced plans to open an eatery at 180 Commerce Drive at the former site of J.D. Auto Repair. Commerce Drive is also home to the Fairfield outlet of the Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana chain and the Little Goose Cafe, while the Asian-fusion Sweet Basil is on the corner of Commerce Drive and Black Rock Turnpike, diagonal from Barbacoa’s future home.