Connecticut Treasurer Denise L. Nappier will not seek a sixth term

Connecticut Treasurer Denise L. Nappier has announced that she will not seek re-election this year, ending a five-term tenure that began in 1998.

“For nearly 19 years, this office has promoted the protection of shareholder value and the rights of consumers and workers by strengthening accountability and pursuing prudent and responsible business practices,” Nappier said. “The results are striking.”

A Democrat, Nappier was treasurer for the city of Hartford before she was elected to statewide office. Nappier’s election was historic at three levels: she was the first woman elected Connecticut treasurer, the first African-American woman elected to statewide office in Connecticut and the first African-American woman to serve as a state treasurer in the U.S.

Nappier is the latest statewide official to announce a departure from office: fellow Democrats Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman and Attorney General George Jepsen have said they would not seek another term for their respective offices. Secretary of State Denise Merrill and State Comptroller Kevin Lembo have announced plans to pursue another term in office.