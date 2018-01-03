Residents fleeing New York and Connecticut, moving study finds

New York and Connecticut placed third and fourth among states with the highest level of outbound population migration, according to United Van Lines’ 41st Annual National Movers Study, which tracks customers’ state-to-state migration patterns over the past year.

The study found that 61 percent of all moves in New York were out of state.

More retirees left New York than moved into or within the state, although more people came to or moved within the Empire State in search of job opportunities rather than leave for better opportunities elsewhere.

Connecticut saw a 57 percent outbound migration versus 43 percent moving in. More people came to and remained in Connecticut searching for work (55.10 percent versus an outbound migration of 40.18).

The top 10 states that residents were leaving are Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Kansas, Massachusetts, Ohio, Kentucky, Utah and Wisconsin.

The top inbound states in ascending order were Vermont, Oregon, Idaho, Nevada, South Dakota, Washington, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado and Alabama.

Several states gained approximately the same number of residents as those that left, including New Hampshire.