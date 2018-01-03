The Granola Bar to open Fairfield eatery

The Granola Bar is planning to open its latest restaurant at 1876 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield.

The company is working to ready its new location at the former site of Miro Kitchen, which closed last March after one year in business. The site was previously Tomato & Basil, which operated from 2010 to 2013. A sign in the window promised the eatery was opening “this winter,” but gave no specific date.

The Granola Bar specializes in breakfast and lunch fare and operates eateries in Stamford, Westport, Greenwich, Rye and Armonk, as well as a food truck and a catering business.